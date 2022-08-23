Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Are Middlesbrough set to underwhelm in 2022/23?

Middlesbrough were amongst the favourites for automatic promotion before a ball was kicked in the Championship this season. 

Chris Wilder had turned things around well last season and put Boro in with a shout of the top-six come the end of the campaign.

That fuelled the belief that this season was going to be a good one.

It still might, but Boro are currently 23rd in the table and have picked up only three points from their opening five fixtures. There’s been no win for Wilder, who is still actively looking to strengthen his squad in the transfer window.

Over on FLW TV we’ve taken a look at Middlesbrough and the start they’ve had to the season, as well as the remainder of the transfer window and how that might shape the outcome of the campaign.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s official YouTube channel by following the link below:


