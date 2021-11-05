Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

FLW TV: Another audition for Laumann at Barnsley? Can AFC Bournemouth bounce back v Swansea? More goals for Fulham?

Published

6 mins ago

on

The FA Cup’s first round robs us of any League One and League Two action this weekend, but there’s still a full Championship schedule on the horizon. 

FLW TV are back with their weekend preview, running you through seven of the 12 fixtures that will be played ahead of the November international break.

Barnsley’s clash with Hull City comes right at the top of the show, as Joseph Laumann looks for a second successive win in caretaker charge.

Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth are hoping to bounce back after defeat to Preston North End in the week. They host an in-form Swansea City, who are making great strides under Russell Martin.

As for Fulham, they beat Blackburn Rovers 7-0 in the week and face the Championship’s worst defence this weekend in Peterborough United – goals will be expected.

Check out the full FLW TV Weekend Preview episode below and, if you haven’t already, please subscribe to our YouTube channel:


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Another audition for Laumann at Barnsley? Can AFC Bournemouth bounce back v Swansea? More goals for Fulham?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: