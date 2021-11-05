FLW TV: Another audition for Laumann at Barnsley? Can AFC Bournemouth bounce back v Swansea? More goals for Fulham?

The FA Cup’s first round robs us of any League One and League Two action this weekend, but there’s still a full Championship schedule on the horizon.

FLW TV are back with their weekend preview, running you through seven of the 12 fixtures that will be played ahead of the November international break.

Barnsley’s clash with Hull City comes right at the top of the show, as Joseph Laumann looks for a second successive win in caretaker charge.

Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth are hoping to bounce back after defeat to Preston North End in the week. They host an in-form Swansea City, who are making great strides under Russell Martin.

As for Fulham, they beat Blackburn Rovers 7-0 in the week and face the Championship’s worst defence this weekend in Peterborough United – goals will be expected.

Check out the full FLW TV Weekend Preview episode below and, if you haven’t already, please subscribe to our YouTube channel: