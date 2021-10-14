FLW TV: An in-depth look at Swansea City v Cardiff City; corner turned under Russell Martin? Mick McCarthy’s last dance?

Swansea City host Cardiff City in the Championship on Sunday afternoon in the South Wales Derby.

FLW TV have put the Championship’s mouthwatering contest ‘Under the Microscope’ this afternoon. George Harbey is hosting, whilst Alfie Burns and Toby Wilding offer their thoughts on the Swans and the Bluebirds.

This will be Russell Martin’s first taste of the Welsh derby and, you could argue, it comes at a good time as Swansea start threatening to click into gear after a slow start to the season.

At Cardiff, meanwhile, the pressure is building on Mick McCarthy. He’s having a tough time of it as Cardiff boss and is looking to address a run of five consecutive defeats in the Championship.

The panel discuss both in-depth, before looking at trends we’ve seen from previous meetings between the pair and, as always, deliver their predictions.

