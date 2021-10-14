Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

FLW TV: An in-depth look at Swansea City v Cardiff City; corner turned under Russell Martin? Mick McCarthy’s last dance?

Published

59 mins ago

on

Swansea City host Cardiff City in the Championship on Sunday afternoon in the South Wales Derby. 

FLW TV have put the Championship’s mouthwatering contest ‘Under the Microscope’ this afternoon. George Harbey is hosting, whilst Alfie Burns and Toby Wilding offer their thoughts on the Swans and the Bluebirds.

This will be Russell Martin’s first taste of the Welsh derby and, you could argue, it comes at a good time as Swansea start threatening to click into gear after a slow start to the season.

At Cardiff, meanwhile, the pressure is building on Mick McCarthy. He’s having a tough time of it as Cardiff boss and is looking to address a run of five consecutive defeats in the Championship.

The panel discuss both in-depth, before looking at trends we’ve seen from previous meetings between the pair and, as always, deliver their predictions.

Check out the full episode below on the FLW TV YouTube channel and, if you haven’t already, please subscribe!


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

