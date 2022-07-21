FLW TV: A look at Cardiff City ahead of the 2022/23 season

Cardiff City begin their 2022/23 Championship campaign in little over a week’s time, when they host Norwich City on the 30th July.

The Bluebirds go into the season with a vastly different squad, having already signed 12 new players this summer, with plenty more heading in the opposite direction out of the Welsh capital.

Head coach Steve Morison guided the club to an 18th place finish in the second-tier last season, after taking over from Mick McCarthy last October, after a run of eight straight defeats.

Morison will now be looking to build on that with his new look side in the coming campaign, following the addition of several eye-catching players to the roster.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve been looking at Cardiff in our latest show, with Bluebirds fan Ben Johnsey joining FLW reporter Toby Wilding, to look ahead to next season.

On the agenda is the job done by Morison so far, the transfer window businss done to date, and what still needs to be covered in the market, as well as a look ahead to the new season, and Cardiff’s targets for the campaign.

Check out the full episode over on YouTube by clicking the link below…

CAN CARDIFF CITY BREAK INTO THE PLAY-OFFS? – YouTube