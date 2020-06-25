FLW podcast Ep2: Warnock at Boro, Sheffield Wednesday exits and Bolton approach Evatt

The Sky Bet Championship is back underway and so is the Football League World podcast as episode 2 looks at Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton in particular.

Join host Sam Rourke and regular guests George Dagless and Alfie Burns as they delve into Neil Warnock’s latest managerial role, a trio of big-name exits at Hillsborough and Bolton’s approach for Barrow boss Ian Evatt.

As well as that, the team take a look ahead to a big weekend of Championship action, with matches that will have some impact on both ends of the table.

Enjoy, and remember to subscribe on your favourite podcast platforms!