FLW Podcast: Ep1 – Season’s return: Leeds, Charlton, Birmingham all feature

With the EFL season back this weekend, the Football League World podcast makes its return after a fair few months away.

It’s a new series but with the same old faces as Sam Rourke, George Dagless and Alfie Burns get behind the mics – still at home – and look ahead to the fixture list in the Championship.

As well as the biggest matches of the weekend, the trio run the rule over some of the biggest recent EFL stories including Lyle Taylor’s expected Charlton exit, Birmingham’s manager search and Ivan Toney’s departure links.

We hope you enjoy and remember to subscribe on your preferred podcast platform!