FLW Podcast

FLW Pod: Bristol City, Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday manager jobs in the spotlight

The football keeps on coming in the Sky Bet Championship and, along with it, another podcast from the team here at Football League World.

This week, Sam, George and Alfie take a look at the vacancies at Bristol City and Birmingham City, the pressure Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is under and plenty more.

There’s weekend football to look forward, too, as well as the League One play-off final so get listening now, and remember to subscribe!


