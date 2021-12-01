FLW League Two nominees revealed: Mansfield, Oldham, Salford, Swindon, Forest Green & Newport players feature

The nominees for the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award for November have been revealed, with the vote set to close at 9am on Thursday 2nd December.

Mansfield Town defender Stephen McLaughlin, Oldham Athletic defender Carl Piergianni, Salford City midfielder Matthew Lund, Swindon Town midfielder Jack Payne, Forest Green Rovers forward Matt Stevens, and Newport County forward Dominic Telford all feature on the six-strong shortlist.

The vote is open until 9am tomorrow and the winner will be announced at 10.30am, click here to cast your vote!

But who deserves your vote?

Ned Holmes and Marcus Ally sat down to talk through the nominees on FLW TV this morning.

Before you cast your vote, check out what they had to say about each of the six players on the shortlist and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…