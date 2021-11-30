FLW League One POTM nominees revealed: Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Rotherham, MK Dons, Portsmouth & Wigan players feature

The shortlist for the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for November has been revealed, with the vote set to close at 9am on Wednesday 1st of December.

The nominees include Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley, Charlton midfielder Elliot Lee, MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine, Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness, and Wigan striker Will Keane.

Narrowing it down to the six best players in League One in November was no easy feat and everyone on the shortlist would be a deserving winner.

The vote is open until 9am tomorrow and the winner will be announced at 10.30am, click here to cast your vote!

Before you cast your vote, check out what Ned Holmes and Chris Thorpe had to say about the nominees and why they got the nod…