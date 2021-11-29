FLW Championship POTM nominees revealed: Hull, QPR, Stoke, Derby, Blackburn and Fulham players feature

Hull City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, Stoke City defender Danny Batth, QPR midfielder Chris Willock, Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence, Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, and Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic have all been nominated for the FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award for November.

November has been a fantastic month in the Championship and there have been no shortage of eye-catching performances across the division.

Six of the best players from the past month have been named on the shortlist for the FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award, which was revealed this morning.

When the shortlist was announced this morning, Ned Holmes was joined by Billy Mulley to discuss why each nominee deserves your vote.

