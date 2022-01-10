FLW Championship POTM nominees revealed: Derby, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Blackburn, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth players involved

The vote for the FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month f0r December is now open, with a six-strong shortlist revealed today.

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies, Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, Huddersfield Town wing-back Harry Toffolo, Blackburn Rovers midfield John Buckley, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban, and Bournemouth frontman Dom Solanke have all been nominated.

You have until 9am tomorrow (Tuesday 11th January) to cast your vote, with the winner announced later that morning – click here to cast your vote!

Given the busy festive period, it seems a while since December’s Championship action so Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley sat down to outline why each of the nominees deserves your vote.

Check out what they had to say below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…