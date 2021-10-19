‘Flip a game in a matter of minutes’ – Sheffield United’s squad depth assessed ahead of Millwall

David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset changed the course of the match as second half substitutes in Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Two goals in three minutes demonstrated the quality the two players possess and the strength in depth of Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad. The Blades welcome Gary Rowett’s hardworking Millwall side to Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening looking for back to back wins.

Even with the slow start that they made it felt apparent that Jokanovic would get a tune out of this group of players at some point and Saturday’s was a statement victory over a side who are expected to be competing firmly inside the top six as the season progresses.

Billy Sharp, Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye have taken their fair share of the attacking plaudits this term but it is very healthy for the team’s promotion aspirations that competition for places is now present in the attacking third.

FLW writer Alfie Burns was encouraged by the impact the substitutions made at the weekend and how that could affect the rest of their campaign, when he appeared on the Midweek Preview on FLW TV.

Alfie Burns said: “It really underlined the quality that Sheffield United have in that squad for McGoldrick and Mousset to step off the bench and deliver the goals late on. McGoldrick with the assist of course for Mousset’s goal. They can flip a game in a matter of minutes.

“Over Christmas, that’s when maybe we’ll look to see Sheffield United move into the top six and cement themselves in the promotion picture.”

Millwall pose a different kind of test to that of Stoke City and may look to contain the Blades far more than the Potters did. If United can handle Jed Wallace they will go a long way to limiting the Lions going forward. Rowett’s men are notoriously hard to beat and will provide a good platform to judge how far the Blades have come.

