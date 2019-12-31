Fletcher returns: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Monk to field v Hull City tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday begin 2020 sixth in the Championship, by no means a bad place to be but certainly disappointing due to their back-to-back defeats since Christmas.

The Owls saw Stoke City score twice in added time to rob the three points on Boxing Day before conceding twice inside the opening 10 minutes and slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday.

Wednesday have seemed out of sorts throughout the festive period and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when Yorkshire rivals Hull City arrive at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day.

The Tigers have been free-scoring but very inconsistent this season and, after their 2-1 win against QPR on the weekend, are looking to win consecutive league games for just the third time this term.

Hull are six places below Garry Monk’s side in the Championship but that is only a gap of three points–indicating just how tight things are around the play-off places this season.

It is set to be a tightly-contested affair, as both sides look to start the new decade with a win.

With that in mind, here is the side we expect Monk to field against Hull tomorrow.

Monk suggested on Christmas Eve that the number one jersey was Cameron Dawson’s to lose at the moment and while he hasn’t been fantastic in the last two games, he certainly hasn’t done anything that would indicate there may be a change in goalkeepers for this one.

Dawson is going to have his work cut out for him, however, as he comes up against one of the most prolific forward’s in the division, in Jarrod Bowen–who has scored 15 goals and provided six assists this season.

The Wednesday back four are going to have to be on top form to keep Bowen and the likes of Kamil Grosicki quiet but will have to do so without Liam Palmer, who is missing due to injury.

That will likely mean that Julian Borner comes in to partner Tom Lees at centre-back, with Dominic Iorfa shifting over to right-back and Morgan Fox on the left.

The Owls set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in their last game but that provided little success, so we could see a shift back to a 4-4-2, with Adam Reach on the right flank and Kadeem Harris on the left.

Barry Bannan has been a magician in recent weeks, providing four assists and one goal in his last seven appearances, and he looks set to partner Sam Hutchinson in central midfield.

Steven Fletcher’s absence has been huge for the Owls but after three games sidelined due to illness, Monk has suggested he is set to be available, meaning he will surely return to the starting XI, with Jordan Rhodes his likely partner.