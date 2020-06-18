Fletcher in: The Middlesbrough XI we expect Woodgate to play v Swansea on Saturday

Middlesbrough return to league action with a home clash against Swansea City on Saturday, in what is shaping up to be a huge opening games for both sides after a lengthy break.

Jonathan Woodgate will be urging his side to hit the ground running once the EFL season resumes, with Boro desperately looking to secure their Championship status.

Woodgate’s side sit 19th in the Championship table, only two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the final nine games of the season, with some important matches fast approaching.

On Saturday afternoon, they face a Swansea City side hopeful of breaking into the play-off places between now and the end of the season, so it won’t be an easy game by any means for Boro.

Having defeated fellow relegation candidates Charlton Athletic before the EFL’s suspension, arresting a run of 10 consecutive defeats, Woodgate will be hoping for more of the same this weekend.

But, with Boro being recently rocked by the news that Daniel Ayala is refusing to play in any of the final nine games of their season, who should he opt for in defence this weekend?

Here’s the Boro XI we expect Woodgate to play against the Swans this weekend…

After being dropped to the bench against Charlton last time out, Aynsley Pears will be eager to reclaim his place in-between the sticks and hope that the lengthy break has benefited him.

Ayala has featured only once in 2020 so he wouldn’t necessarily be too much of a miss this weekend given his lack of game time in the second-half of the season, so the back-three should be fairly similar to the one we saw in the clash at the Valley.

Width could be vital against a well-drilled side like Swansea, and it is likely that Jonny Howson will move back into a wing-back role due to Fry’s return, with Hayden Coulson also looking set to start.

Adam Clayton should keep his place in the team ahead of George Saville this weekend after reclaiming his place in the side before the break, playing alongside Lewis Wing and Paddy McNair who netted against Charlton.

Up top, leading scorer Ashley Fletcher will be keen to come back into the team and add to his tally of 10 goals for the season, with Marcus Tavernier also joining him in the final third for support.