Flemming, Lawson: The latest Millwall news headlines you might have missed

Millwall stepped up their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign by facing Colchester United in a pre-season friendly last Friday.

The Lions sealed a 1-0 victory in this fixture thanks to a goal from Jake Cooper.

Millwall are set to play two more friendlies this month before kicking off the new term against Stoke City at The Den.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, manager Gary Rowett has managed to bolster his squad by signing four players in the current transfer window.

Charlie Cresswell became the latest player to join the Lions earlier this month as he was signed on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United.

Rowett explains why Zian Flemming and George Honeyman were absent from starting XI for Colchester clash

Rowett has revealed in an interview with News at Den that new signings Zian Flemming and George Honeyman didn’t start in the club’s meeting with Colchester due to the fact that they were both involved in a hard training session on Thursday.

Both of these players were introduced in the second-half of this fixture as they gained some match fitness ahead of the new season.

The Millwall boss has confirmed that both players will be given the opportunity to impress from the start in the Championship side’s meeting with Hammarby IF on Wednesday.

Sha’mar Lawson joins Millwall’s Under-23 side

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Sha’mar Lawson has joined Millwall’s Under-23 side.

Lawson was previously on the books at Mansfield Town but failed to make a senior appearance for the League Two outfit.

The midfielder could be in line to make his bow for Millwall’s youth team when they take on Dulwich Hamlet tomorrow.

Ticket details released for Millwall’s meeting with Hammarby IF

As revealed by the club’s website, Millwall fans can now buy tickets for their friendly with Swedish side Hammarby IF.

This game is set to kick-off at 7pm at The Den on Wednesday.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £7 for over 63s and 18-21s and £5 for under 18s.