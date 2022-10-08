Flemming – 8.5: Millwall player ratings after 2-0 win over Middlesbrough

Millwall got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough this afternoon thanks to a brace from Zian Flemming.

He scored early in both halves as the hosts continued their impressive start to the season at home, where they have now won five of their seven games.

Rowett named an unchanged XI after the 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United in midweek meaning supporters were treated to something that has been a rare sight during his tenure – a home side playing a back four at The Den.

FLW was in south London for this afternoon’s game, here are our player ratings…

George Long – 7

A first clean sheet in Millwall colours for Long, who got the nod over Bialkowski again. Showed the quality of his distribution with a number of fantastic balls forward and dealt with Boro’s set-piece threat. Got down well to deny Matthew Hoppe late on.

Danny McNamara – 6.5

Did well defensively but just like Wallace on the left, his attacking output left a little bit to be desired. A back four should suit him but he can contribute more in the final third.

Shaun Hutchinson – 6.5

Defended his box well but looked a little rusty in open play in the first half. Rolled far too easily by Chuba Akpom before a clumsy challenge on Matt Crooks saw him booked 15 minutes before the break. Much better after the break.

Jake Cooper – 7

Pressure on the defender after his mistake proved costly against Rotherham United in midweek. Fairly solid but not mistake-free against a tricky customer in Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz. Set up Flemming’s second with his flick-on from a long free-kick.

Murray Wallace – 6.5

Had a tough matchup with Isaiah Jones back in the Boro starting XI but dealt with him well for the most part. Poor going forward – both with the ball at his feet and in his distribution.

Billy Mitchell – 7

A classy operator that continued his impressive start to the 2022/23 Championship season. Really tidy in the centre of the park.

George Saville – 8

Plenty of competition in midfield but Saville is clearly a player that Rowett trusts and today he proved why. Nothing special going forward but helped Millwall tick over and swept up well on a number of occasions.

Andreas Voglsammer – 7

Some impressive link-up play against a physical backline. Stung Steffen’s palms just before the break but is still searching for his first goal since joining from Union Berlin in the summer.

Zian Flemming – 8.5

Millwall’s club-record signing looks to have found his feet in the Championship and now has four goals in his last four games. Free-kick for the opener took a lucky deflection and he should’ve done better with a close-range header moments later but produced a stylish finish for his second. Fast becoming loved at The Den – as his reception showed when he was subbed with eight minutes to go.

Tyler Burey – 7

A second consecutive start on the left flank for the 21-year-old. Caused some problems in the early exchanges and got back to help Wallace deal with Jones. Unfortunate to be booked after reacting to Paddy McNair’s challenge. Replaced by Styles early in the second half.

Tom Bradshaw – 6.5

A lot asked of him against a physical back three. Worked hard as always and won the free-kick for Flemming’s opener but just not clinical enough. Denied his first goal of the season by a good save from Steffen but you feel an in-form striker converts that chance. Replaced by Benik Afobe after 65 minutes.

Subs:

Callum Styles – 6.5

Came on for Burey after 56 minutes. Some tidy play in tight areas. Made an important clearance in stoppage time.

Benik Afobe – 6

Introduced in place of Bradshaw after 65 minutes. Looks hungry for a goal but his touch let him down at times.

George Honeyman – N/A

On for Flemming after 82 minutes.

Mason Bennett – N/A

Replaced Voglsammer after 82 minutes

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, George Evans, Jamie Shackleton