‘Fleetwood will be up for tonight’ – Can Cod Army upset Wycombe? The verdict

Fleetwood Town have the arduous task of overturning a three-goal deficit this evening against a Wycombe Wanderers side well-placed to make it to Wembley for the League One play-off final.

The Chairboys will be confident of seeing things through, then, but can the Cod Army do anything to upset the odds?

Our writers look ahead to the game…

Alfie Burns

It was grim for Fleetwood on Friday night; errors, cheap goals and bad decision making has given them an uphill task this evening.

Barton should have been furious with his side, who, in my eyes, have given themselves just a little bit too much to do this evening.

With so much on the line, Fleetwood will be up for tonight’s meeting and I can see them winning the game. However, it isn’t going to be enough to overturn the result, with Wycombe heading to Wembley.

I’ll go 1-3, with Fleetwood giving it a real go late on.

George Harbey

I can only see one thing happening here, and that’s a Wycombe win.

Wycombe’s performance was outstanding in the away leg and I really did not see that coming at all, and they should comfortably defend a three-goal lead tonight.

Fleetwood will obviously come at Wycombe and look to attack by all means possible, but I think Wycombe have got the players on the counter who could really hurt Joey Barton’s side, as they did in the first leg.

Without Paddy Madden, Fleetwood have lost a key part of their attack, and I think Wycombe have got the players to hurt the Cod Army tonight. I’m going to go with a 2-1 win.

Jacob Potter

Fleetwood will win the second-leg here.

Joey Barton’s side really let themselves down in the first-leg with their lack of discipline, and they need to show a positive response at Adams Park this evening.

You’d imagine that Barton will put out an attacking side for the game, and Wycombe will surely know that they’ll be defending for the majority of this one.

I don’t expect the Chairboys to throw away their hefty advantage from the first-leg, but I do expect Fleetwood to at least win the second-leg by a goal or two.

Wycombe deserve their spot in the play-off final, and I fully expect them to book their spot at Wembley this evening.