Fleetwood Town head coach Scott Brown could potentially return to Celtic in a coaching capacity, according to a report from The Scottish Sun.

It is understood that two scenarios will have to occur in order for Brown to link up with the Hoops.

Celtic will first have to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new manager, while current assistant manager John Kennedy will have to leave the club.

As per this report, the Hoops are set to table a lucrative deal in an attempt to convince Rodgers to re-join the club.

Rodgers held preliminary talks with chief executive Michael Nicholson last weekend.

Meanwhile, Kennedy could link up with Celtic's former boss Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, having expressed a desire to make this move.

Celtic have so far decided to block approaches from Tottenham for Kennedy, and fellow coach Gavin Strachan.

Brown was handed his first head coach role by Fleetwood in 2022.

The 37-year-old managed to guide the League One outfit to a host of positive results last season.

With Brown at the helm, Fleetwood managed to claim 14 victories in the third tier, and accumulated 58 points from 46 league games.

Having secured a respectable 13th place finish in the third tier last month, the Cod Army will be determined to reach new heights when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

Fleetwood also reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, as they eliminated Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers from this competition.

Brown's side were eliminated by Burnley, who went on to lose to eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium.

How big of a blow will it be for Fleetwood Town if Scott Brown returns to Celtic?

When you consider that Brown made 612 appearances for Celtic in all competitions and won 22 major honours over the course of this stint, there is every chance that he will be tempted to return to the Scottish giants as a coach.

If Brown does decide to vacate his role at Fleetwood in order to link up with the Hoops, this will be a significant blow for the club as they are clearly heading in the right direction under the guidance of their current boss.

A failure to draft in a suitable replacement for Brown could potentially result in the Cod Army experiencing a difficult season in League One.