Fleetwood Town youngster seals loan exit

Farsley Celtic have signed goalkeeper Tom Donaghy on loan from Fleetwood Town.

The young goalkeeper started his career at Bradford City where he played an impressive role in their youth setup. This earned him a move to League One Fleetwood in May where he has been working with the development squad.

There is plenty of competition for the goalkeeper spot at Fleetwood. They currently have Alex Cairns as their number one who has been important to the squad since joining keeping twenty clean sheets in his first thirty one games for the club in the 2016/17 season. Since then he has continued to be in favour at Fleetwood and had another good season last year playing his part in Town’s 12 game unbeaten run.

Their back up goalkeeper is young Billy Crellin who made his debut for Fleetwood in the FA Cup during the 2019/20 season and has made five appearances in the league since.

They also have young Harry Wright in their ranks too.

NonLeagueDaily reported that throughout pre-season Donaghy has been training with Farsley where he will now remain January.

The Verdict:

This will be Tom Donaghy’s first taste of first team football so there is a great opportunity for him to develop through this experience.

After impressing at youth level, the National League North seems like a good level for him to start as he tries to advance his career. As he has been training with Farsley through pre-season, he will already have had the chance to gel with his teammates for the coming season.

The goalkeeper is on a one year contract at Fleetwood with an option for a further year so if he can do well for Farsley on loan, Fleetwood will be interested in extending his contract and having the young talent as an option for the future.