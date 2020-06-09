Fleetwood Town weighing up transfer move for ex-Rangers player

Fleetwood Town are contemplating a transfer swoop for former Rangers and Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan according to The Sun.

The full-back left Scottish giants Rangers last month when his contract expired, and he is reportedly keen on a move back to English football ahead of next year’s campaign.

However, the report from The Sun claims that it remains unclear as to whether Flanagan would be willing to drop into League One at this moment in time.

The 27-year-old made 39 appearances in his time with Steve Gerrard’s side, but was often the backup option to James Tavernier, who has been a regular in the Rangers starting XI.

A move to Fleetwood Town could be a tempting proposition for Flanagan though, with Joey Barton’s side currently challenging for promotion into the Championship.

The Fishermen are currently sat fifth in the League One table, and are just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Recent off-the-field events have called an abrupt halt to their promotion bid though, with League One clubs set to vote on whether the season will conclude on the pitch, or on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Flanagan made a name for himself after making 51 appearances in total for Liverpool earlier in his career, after progressing through the youth ranks with the club.

The Verdict:

This would be somewhat of a coup for Fleetwood Town if they managed to strike a deal to sign Flanagan.

He’s had experience of playing for both Liverpool and Rangers in the past, which show that he’s capable of playing at a high level.

To be honest, I think he’s better than playing at League One level, especially when he’s still 27. Surely a Championship club will register their interest in his services in the near future?

But if Fleetwood can get a deal secured for the full-back, then it’ll be a real statement of intent by Joey Barton’s side.