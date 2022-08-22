Fleetwood Town v Everton: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cup action returns this midweek as Fleetwood Town welcome Premier League opposition to Highbury Stadium.

Everton take the trip to face Scott Brown’s side in the second round of this year’s edition of the League Cup.

The League One side earned safe passage to this stage of the competition with a win over Wigan Athletic in the first round.

A Gerard Garner strike in the first half saw Fleetwood progress with a 1-0 win over the Latics.

But Frank Lampard’s side will pose a more significant threat, as the Toffees look to secure a positive result away from their poor form in the top flight.

Latest team news

Fleetwood opted for a strong starting lineup in the opening round against Wigan, so will likely do so again against Everton.

But Darnell Johnson will be unavailable as he continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture.

Forwards Joe Garner, Carl Johnston and Cian Hayes could all be in line to come into the starting team following an appearance from the bench at the weekend, but it is more likely that an unchanged side will be named from Saturday’s 0-0 with Derby County.

Meanwhile, Everton will still be without key players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

But Andre Gomes could be in line to make his return to the side following a recent spell on the sidelines due to a knock.

Changes are expected from the side which drew 1-1 at the weekend with Nottingham Forest, with Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Allan, Amadou Onana and Dwight McNeil all within a chance of earning a start.

Score prediction

2-0 win for Everton.

Is there a live stream?

The match was not chosen to be broadcast on UK TV, but a match pass has been made available for Fleetwood fans via the club’s iFollow.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks-off at 7.45pm.