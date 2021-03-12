Exclusive: Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden set to join National League side Stockport County on loan

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden is set to join National League side Stockport County on loan, sources have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The 31-year-old forward is being lined up for a loan move to the National League side who are currently vying for promotion, as they sit in fourth place.

Madden, who can operate as an attacking midfielder on the left, or as a central striker, has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Cod Army this season, but he is now quite surprisingly set to join a club two divisions below.

Madden has been at Fleetwood since 2018 and has enjoyed a mostly fruitful stint at the club, scoring 22 goals in this campaign and last season combined.

He’s previously played for Scunthorpe, Yeovil, Carlisle and Bohemians over in Ireland, and is now set to ply his trade in non-league to aid Stockport’s promotion push.

Fleetwood have had a topsy turvy campaign so far and currently sit in 14th position in the League One table.