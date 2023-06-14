Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown is yet to be approached by either Celtic or potential new Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers about returning to the Scottish club, according to Football London.

That news will come as a boost to the League One club after the encouraging 13th-place finish in Brown's first full season in charge at Highbury.

Scott Brown linked with Celtic return

Ange Postecoglou's decision to leave Parkhead and take charge of Tottenham looks as though it could have an impact across the EFL.

The vacant job at Celtic Park appears likely to cause issues for the Championship clubs currently searching for new managers while there are suggestions Fleetwood could be impacted as well.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Brown could leave the Fishermen to return to Celtic as an assistant to Rodgers, who is thought to be weighing up whether to return for a second stint at the helm.

The report claims that should current Hoops coach John Kennedy follow Postecoglou to Spurs then the Fleetwood boss could return to the Glasgow club, where he made more than 600 appearances as a player, to replace him.

However, Fleetwood have been handed hope over keeping hold of their current boss.

Football Scotland has reported that neither Celtic nor Rodgers have made contact with Brown about leaving his current role to head back north of the border.

The Northern Irish coach is yet to make a decision over whether to return to Parkhead himself - with Leeds United reportedly keen to hijack that potential deal.

Would Scott Brown leave Fleetwood to join Celtic?

There's no doubt that the pull of returning to Celtic in a coaching capacity will be massive for Brown, who is synonymous with the club in many ways.

When he stepped into management, he will likely have done so with the dream of taking charge of his beloved Hoops at some point in the future but it remains to be seen whether an assistant job would be enough to convince him to leave Fleetwood.

There were really encouraging signs in his first season at the League One club and he may be keen to continue to learn his craft as a coach in the EFL in 2023/24.

That said, heading back to Celtic as Rodgers' assistant would surely make him the favourite to succeed the 50-year-old at some point in the future - assuming the duo have success.