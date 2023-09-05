Highlights Fleetwood Town sacked Scott Brown due to a dire start to the season, with only one point from six games and five consecutive league defeats.

Karl Robinson, the front runner for the job, has a successful coaching career in the EFL, including managing MK Dons and Oxford United.

Robinson's track record in League One suggests he can immediately turn Fleetwood's results around and potentially build a successful long-term plan for the club.

Fleetwood Town are on the lookout for Scott Brown's successor after parting company with the former Celtic midfielder over the weekend, with their quest for a replacement leading them to Karl Robinson.

According to Football Insider, Robinson is a front runner for the job at Highbury Stadium.

The 42-year-old is currently out of work having left the Leeds United coaching staff in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has managed MK Dons and Oxford United successfully in League One before.

Why did Fleetwood sack Scott Brown?

It's been a dire start to the season for Fleetwood in League One, with the Cod Army 23rd in the table with just a single point from their opening six league fixtures.

Brown had overseen five straight league defeats, including Saturday afternoon's 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic. It was announced by Fleetwood that Brown and Steven Whittaker were departing.

The club's statement read: "Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the First Team management.

"Assistant Head Coach Steven Whittaker will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course."

Only Cheltenham Town are below Fleetwood in the League One table at this early stage of the season on goal difference.

Who is Karl Robinson?

Robinson's playing career was mainly in non-league, but he's made a name for himself in coaching circles in the EFL.

He started out with Sam Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers and went on to manage MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United in the EFL.

The 42-year-old guided MK Dons to automatic promotion from League One in the 2014/15 season, whilst he also helped Oxford to the play-off final in the 2019/20 season, when they were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Oxford reached the top-six again in 2020/21 but were beaten by Blackpool in the semi-finals.

Last season Robinson linked back up with Allardyce at Leeds, serving as the assistant manager at Elland Road as the club bid to save their Premier League status. The Whites picked up just one point from four games under the watch of Allardyce, Robinson and Robbie Keane, suffering relegation.

Allardyce actually tipped Robinson for the Leeds job heading back into the Championship, but the club have gone in a different direction and appointed Daniel Farke. As such, Football Insider note how Robinson is now the front runner for the Fleetwood vacancy.

Would Karl Robinson be a good appointment for Fleetwood?

Fleetwood needed to make a change, with things starting to drift quite badly under Brown at the start of this season.

The focus will be on getting a manager in place that knows how to pick up results instantly in League One to get this season moving in the right direction. Despite doing the majority of his good work at the level at the other end of the table, there's no denying that Robinson knows how to pick up points in the third-tier.

As per transfermarkt, he's collected a win percentage of 42.3% from 525 matches at League One level, picking up 1.52 points per game. He plays an attractive brand of football, which you would expect to see if he's given the necessary time and tools at any club in the division.

There's a case to argue that Robinson would not only get Fleetwood picking up victories, but he's got the skill set to put something successful in place long-term, as he managed with both MK Dons and Oxford.

That, however, will take time and patience beyond rectifying this poor start to the season.