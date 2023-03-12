Fleetwood Town man emerges on Newcastle transfer radar

Newcastle United are interested in signing young Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Stephen McMullan, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

McMullan has yet to make his senior debut for the Cod Army, though he has been named on the bench nine times in League One this season.

The 18-year-old has also been capped at youth level by both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and it now seems as though he is starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Newcastle have already made contact about a potential deal for McMullan, who they believe can become a first-team option in the future.

As a result of that, it is suggested that Fleetwood could receive a significant fee for the sale of the teenager, if he is to depart.

Indeed, it is thought there is a of a bidding war developing for McMullan in the coming weeks ahead of a move in the summer, indicating that Newcastle may not be the only side interested in the goalkeeper.

The Verdict

This certainly looks like it could be one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

There will be plenty for McMullan to consider as he weighs up what options might emerge, so it is not a decision he can rush into quickly.

Indeed, this is one that could have a defining influence on the way the goalkeeper’s career plays out in the years to come, meaning he has to make sure he gets this decision right.

With that in mind, there ought to be more that comes into this than simply who offers the most to Fleetwood, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.