Fleetwood Town make “low six-figure offer” for prolific League One player

Fleetwood Town have reportedly made their move to sign Cole Stockton from Morecambe.

Scott Brown’s side have began the 2022/23 campaign by picking up three points from two League One fixtures, losing out to Port Vale on the opening day before bouncing back against Plymouth Argyle.

Alan Nixon reports via his Patreon that Fleetwood have now moved to lure Stockton to the Highbury Stadium.

It’s said that a “low six-figure offer” has gone down for the striker, who has rejected new terms at Morecambe and is in the last 12 months of his deal.

Morecambe, though, are hoping for a decent fee for Stockton given his form in recent seasons.

After firing 13 goals in 43 League Two appearances in 2020/21, the 28-year-old stepped up into League One superbly last year.

Stockton struck 23 times and registered four further assists for Morecambe, who finished the season a place and two points ahead of Fleetwood in 19th.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fleetwood Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Fleetwood sign Toto Nsiala from earlier this year? Ipswich Town Norwich City Colchester United Southend United

Stockton and Morecambe are waiting for their first goal of 22/23, meanwhile, having drawn blank in two League One fixtures and last night’s League Cup tie with Stoke City.

Despite that draw with Stoke, Morecambe can be lifted by their 5-3 penalty shootout win.

The Verdict

Stockton is prolific and has been in the EFL for a few seasons now.

Morecambe are struggling for goals at the moment, but with a player like Stockton, you know that they’ll come.

It’s why Fleetwood (and so many others) are interested in signing him.

Whether Brown gets his man remains to be seen, but with the bidding open, it’s showing the Cod Army intent.

Thoughts? Let us know!