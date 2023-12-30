Highlights Fleetwood Town sacked their second manager of the season after a poor start, currently languishing in the relegation zone.

Fleetwood Town are in somewhat of a mini crisis as they have sacked their second manager of the season before the year of 2023 has even ended.

Scott Brown led the Cod Army to a 13th-placed finish in League One last season, but after just six league matches of the 2023-24 campaign, the Scotsman was relieved of his duties after picking up just one point from a possible 18 to begin the new season.

Not long after, Lee Johnson was appointed as Brown's replacement at Highbury, but the former Sudnerland boss was unable to arrest the poor form at the Fylde coast club.

In his 17 league matches in charge, Johnson won just four of them and accumulated just 17 points out of a possible 51 - it was a seven-match winless run to end 2023 though that cost the 42-year-old his job at the Lancashire side though.

And a 2-0 loss at home to promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers was clearly the final straw for the Town hierarchy, who are now looking for yet another new manager to take the club forward as they languish in the relegation zone in 23rd position with just 18 points to their name.

Fleetwood eyeing up Burnley's Adam as new manager

And according to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, Fleetwood are wanting to hire a modern day icon of their Fylde coast rivals Blackpool in the form of Charlie Adam.

Adam was a Blackpool player between February 2009 and July 2011, helping the Seasiders win promotion to the Premier League for the very first time in 2010 with his 18 goals and nine assists proving pivotal - especially with a fantastic free-kick scored in the play-off final against Cardiff City.

The Scot then scored 12 times and notched eight assists in the Premier League for the Tangerines, which then led to a move to Liverpool in 2011 after Blackpool were relegated to the Championship, but his impact for two years at Bloomfield Road put him into the club's history books.

Since retiring from playing in September 2022 after a stint at Dundee, Adam almost immediately started to become involved at Burnley, where he became their Loans Manager and also their Professional Development Phase Coach, working mainly with the under-21's team, who are managed by Andy Farrell.

Now, Adam is wanted by Fleetwood and Nixon claims that the 38-year-old would jump at the chance to start his own managerial career, and that could mean the Cod Army have already found their Johnson replacement.

Adam may find first managerial job tough if taking Fleetwood gig

If Fleetwood are to appoint Adam, then it is a very risky move for a club that are currently marooned in relegation danger.

Town took a punt on Scott Brown in the summer of 2022 for the ex-Celtic man's first ever managerial role, and despite the poor start to the current campaign he oversaw, his actual first full season wasn't too bad at all.

Fleetwood clearly turned to some League One experience in Johnson following that and it failed to pay off, so they clearly believe that going down the route of an untested and untried coach is the way to go.

Adam could have something about him in the dugout, but it's still an incredibly risky move from the League One strugglers if they are to appoint him.