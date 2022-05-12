Fleetwood Town confirm significant managerial development

League One outfit Fleetwood Town have confirmed the appointment of Scott Brown as the club’s new head coach.

The 36-year-old will take his first steps into management after being selected by Cod Army chairman Andy Pilley to replace Stephen Crainey in the dugout at Highbury.

Brown, who was capped 55 times for Scotland as a player, was most recently a player/assistant manager at Premiership side Aberdeen, but departed the Dons at the end of the 2021-22 season and hung up his boots in order to pursue a managerial career.

As a player, Brown won 10 Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic and was named in the league’s Team of the Season six times, as well as winning the SWFA Footballer of the Year in 2017-18.

With his playing days now over though, Brown is set to embark on his first taste of being a manager, and he replaces Crainey who despite leading Town to safety in League One following his appointment in November 2021, has returned to his previous role as the club’s under-23’s boss.

The Verdict

Fleetwood is an interesting starting point for Brown considering their budget has been cut back heavily in recent years.

There was an ambitious attempt from the Cod Army to get to the Championship a few years ago, but now they rely on youth development and players to come through the academy.

That means it could be a tough job for Brown, whose new side only just avoided the drop back to League Two.

What Brown’s appointment will do though is bring a bit of a buzz – no less from the media – as he is a big name in Scottish football and if he’s anything like he was as a player, he will take no nonsense from his players as a coach.