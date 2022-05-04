Fleetwood Town confirm significant manager decision as plans for 22/23 begin

Fleetwood Town have confirmed that Stephen Crainey will return to his former role of u23 coach at the club, and that the search for a new manager has begun ahead of next season.

The Cod Army certainly had a testing season in League One in 21/22, with them hovering just above the relegatioin zone for much of the campaign.

However, they managed to avoid relegation in what was a real dogfight down near the bottom of the standings, and now they can plan ahead for next season and try and climb the table.

They’ll be doing so with a new boss in charge of the senior side, though, with Crainey heading back to the u23 side that he has previously worked with.

Fleetwood confirmed the news on social media earlier today:

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲#ftfc can announce Stephen Crainey is to return to his former role as Under-23s coach, with the Club now starting the process of looking for a new Head Coach ahead of the 2022/23 @SkyBetLeagueOne season.#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) May 4, 2022

The Verdict

Fleetwood will be pleased to draw a line under this season with their League One status still intact.

Crainey now heads back to the u23 side to continue his work there and it remains to be seen who the Cod Army bring in for next season.

They’ll have ambitions of climbing the table next year, of course, and so making the right appointment will obviously be crucial to that aim.

