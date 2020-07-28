Fleetwood Town close in on deal for six-goal League One ace

Fleetwood Town are reportedly close to completing the signing of former Rochdale midfielder Callum Camps ahead of the 2020/21 campaign in League One.

The 24-year-old, who scored six goals and provided seven assists in 28 third-tier appearances last season, has left Spotland after his contract expired, leaving him free to move to his preferred suitor – and that looks set to be Joey Barton’s set-up, according to Football Insider.

Camps rose through the ranks with Dale, signing his first professional deal with them back in 2013 as a 17-year-old, racking up a total of 240 appearances for the club, netting 23 times in the process.

He joins a Fleetwood side who pushed admirably for promotion from League One this season, finishing inside the play-offs only to be beaten by eventual winners Wycombe Wanderers 6-3 over two legs.

Camps could become the second summer signing for the Cod Army after midfielder Jordan Rossiter agreed terms on a deal after leaving Rangers, according to Football Insider.

The verdict

This looks like being a really good signing for Fleetwood and a bit of a League One coup.

It is unlikely that many clubs in League One will be throwing large transfer fees around in the coming months so snapping up bargains where you can will be essential, and this could just be the biggest bargain going.

Rochdale were perhaps lucky to avoid relegation in the end last season, given how the campaign ended, so for Camps to find the net six times and assist seven more is no mean feet.

Barton and co will be desperate to go one better than they did last season this time around and break into the Championship for the first time.