Highlights The recently departed Scott Brown is eighth on our list.

Micky Mellon takes top spot in our countdown.

Joey Barton and Uwe Rosler complete our top three.

Fleetwood Town are looking to claw their season back on track after a difficult start to 2023/24 under the watch of former Celtic midfielder, Scott Brown.

The Fishermen have endured a slow start to their 10th successive League One season, in which they had collected just one point from their opening six games.

Brown subsequently paid the price as he was dismissed after just under 16 months in charge at Highbury Stadium.

So, Fleetwood are set for another new chapter in their remarkable history.

Indeed, it is worth noting League One football is certainly not the norm for the Fishermen, who are currently in their fourth incarnation since they were re-formed for a third time in 1997.

At that time, the club were plying their trade in the North West Counties League Division One, where they remained as recently as 2005 before embarking on an incredible run of five promotions in eight seasons.

So, who has been Fleetwood's most successful manager during their unique story?

Well, it is hard to give you a definitive answer given their unique circumstances and such extended data is only available from 2008, when Micky Mellon took charge of the Conference North outfit.

But, we are going to try our best. So, here we have ranked the win percentages of all eight permanent Fleetwood managers – according to Soccerbase.

Note: John Sheridan is excluded as all managers on the list must have overseen a minimum of 20 games.

8 Stephen Crainey – 16.7%

Former Scotland defender Crainey initially represented Fleetwood as a player, making 30 appearances during the 2014-15 season.

A year later, he re-joined the Fishermen as the club's youth-team coach, before becoming caretaker manager following Simon Grayson's departure in November 2021.

The following month, Crainey was made permanent boss for the remainder of the season, in which Fleetwood narrowly survived relegation to League Two on goal difference.

After just five wins from 30 matches in charge, he returned to his role with the club's under-23s side before departing for Wigan Athletic later that year.

7 Steven Pressley – 27.5%

Former Coventry City boss Pressley took over from Graham Alexander in October 2015 with Fleetwood in the League One relegation zone.

Although the Fishermen struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, the ex-Scotland defender was able to pull them clear of danger and eventually to survival in 19th place.

Pressley resigned ahead of the following season after winning 11 of his 40 matches at the helm.

6 Scott Brown – 29.7%

A 10-time Scottish Premiership title winner with Celtic, Brown began his managerial career when he was appointed Fleetwood boss in May 2022.

The Fishermen had narrowly survived relegation to League Two the previous season, but the former Hoops skipper kept them clear of danger this time around as they finished 13th.

Brown also made his mark in the FA Cup, guiding Fleetwood to the fifth round for the first time in their history with victories over the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday along the way.

But a poor start to the 2023-24 season saw him depart after overseeing 19 victories from 64 games in charge.

5 Simon Grayson – 30.2%

A four-time League One promotion winner, Grayson was deemed the safe pair of hands to replace Joey Barton in January 2021.

The former Leeds, Preston and Blackpool boss managed to end a nine-match winless streak before guiding Fleetwood to a 15th-place finish in his first season.

But a run of five defeats in six league games the following campaign – and just one win in 11 – saw him leave the club that November after 13 wins from 43 matches in charge.

4 Graham Alexander – 38.6%

Alexander enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career in the EFL, representing the likes of Scunthorpe, Preston and Burnley while racking up over 1,000 appearances.

The Scotsman subsequently launched his managerial career at Fleetwood when he was named as Micky Mellon's successor in December 2012.

The Fishermen finished 13th in their maiden EFL campaign, but Alexander then oversaw promotion to League One during his first full season in charge.

The former defender guided Fleetwood to 10th place in their first year in the third tier, but a poor start to the following campaign saw him depart after 56 wins in 145 matches.

3 Joey Barton – 39.8%

Taking third place in our countdown is another man who began his managerial career at Fleetwood.

Former Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR midfielder Barton took over from John Sheridan at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

After Fleetwood finished his first campaign in 11th place, Barton guided them to fifth place in the elongated 2019-20 season – aided by a 12-match unbeaten streak.

However, the Fishermen's dreams of the Championship were crushed in the play-off semi-finals, when they succumbed to Wycombe Wanderers 6-3 on aggregate.

Fleetwood occupied 10th place in January 2021, but a run of just one win in seven games culminated in Barton's departure from the club.

Now in charge of Bristol Rovers, he won 51 of his 128 matches at the Fishermen's helm.

2 Uwe Rosler – 42.4%

Fleetwood became the fourth different English club Rosler had managed when he was appointed on the eve of the 2016-17 season.

The former Manchester City forward had come close to achieving promotion during his spells with Brentford and Wigan Athletic, and almost went one better with the Fishermen.

Indeed, after a steady start to the campaign, Rosler oversaw an 18-match unbeaten streak that propelled Fleetwood from 13th to second place in League One.

They would ultimately have to settle for fourth place despite recording 82 points – the highest finish and points tally in the club's history – but were beaten by Bradford City in the play-off semi-finals.

However, Fleetwood could not build on that momentum the following season and Rosler, who won 43 of his 102 matches in charge, was sacked in February 2018 after a run of seven straight defeats.

1 Micky Mellon – 51.6%

Fleetwood were bottom of the Conference North when Mellon replaced Tony Greenwood in September 2008.

Initially combining it with his job as a youth coach at Burnley, the role was made full-time the following January before he guided the Fishermen to an eighth-place finish.

That was a sign of things to come. The following season saw Fleetwood qualify for the play-offs, where they defeated Droylsden and Alfreton Town to climb into the Conference Premier.

Mellon almost oversaw successive promotions, but a comprehensive 8-1 defeat by AFC Wimbledon in the play-off semi-finals ended his side's hopes.

But Fleetwood were not to be denied the following season, soaring to the Conference National title with a whopping 103 points and entering the EFL for the first time in their history.

However, despite helping the Fishermen to seventh place in League Two by December 2012, he was dismissed following a run of three successive defeats.

Nevertheless, Mellon won 116 of his 225 matches in charge – more than enough to be crowned the club's most successful manager in our countdown.