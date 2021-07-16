Fleetwood Town acquire experienced winger

Fleetwood Town will look to build on their 15th place finish from last season by improving their squad, something which they have done with the signing of experienced attacker Anthony Pilkington.

Manager Simon Grayson has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of local lad Pilkington, who spent last season playing in India with East Bengal.

The 33-year-old rose through the academies at Preston North End, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers before making the switch to non-league, where he managed 19 goals in 35 games with Atherton Colleries.

His impressive form earned him a move back to the Football League, as he joined League Two side Scunthorpe United. After 80 appearances and one promotion with the Hatters, Pilkington opted to join Huddersfield Town. After three years with the Terriers, Pilkington was purchased for a substantial amount by Premier League outfit Norwich City.

Pilkington adapted nicely to England’s top tier, even netting 8 in his first season, but after three years with the Canaries he dropped down to the Championship with Cardiff City, where he would remain for the next five years and become a Bluebirds legend after over 100 appearances.

Following a short stint with Wigan Athletic and East Bengal, Grayson was quick to move in on the striker, making Pilkington his sixth new addition of the Summer.

The verdict

Despite being 33-years-old and admittedly not his old self, Pilkington is still a fantastic acquisition for Fleetwood, with international experience and plenty of time spent in League One with his former clubs. With him being born local to the area, he’ll know the passion of the Cod Army and will be eager to impress the fans, whilst also showing that he still has what it takes to flourish at this level.