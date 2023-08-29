Highlights Takeaway 1: Hibernian's shocking start to the season has resulted in the sacking of manager Lee Johnson after just three games.

Takeaway 2: Fleetwood Town's Scott Brown is being considered as a potential replacement for Johnson due to his experience and ability to implement his own playing style.

Takeaway 3: A move to Hibernian could be appealing to Brown, who is a former Hibs player and respected figure in the SPFL, especially if he wants to eventually take the Celtic job in the future.

Hibernian have become one of the first teams in the UK to have sacked their manager alongside Charlton Athletic getting rid of Dean Holden - with Lee Johnson being shown the exit door at Easter Road.

For a side that finished fifth last season, there was a good amount of excitement in their air in Leith over the summer; Hibs were set to embark on a Europa Conference League journey, whilst another top-half finish hadn't been ruled out in the Scottish capital with some solid signings.

However, a shocking start to the season has seen Johnson being shown the exit door in August - and now, Hibs are in the market for a manager with just three games gone in the season. And, according to Stuart Lovell, Fleetwood Town's Scott Brown would be an ideal replacement for the Englishman after some good work on the Lancashire coast.

What has been said about Scott Brown potentially moving to Hibernian?

Speaking to Sky Sports via Football Scotland, Reading legend Lovell believed that Brown's experience and willingness to implement his own playing style would be ideal for the Edinburgh-based side. He said: "I'm not sure whether fans necessarily want to go back over old ground, but Neil Lennon certainly would be welcomed by a lot of the support because of what they experienced in the past.

"And then could there be someone like Scott Brown, who of course has been managing in England with Fleetwood Town? Would he be someone who would interest the board or would they look further field? I think back to managers of the past and Hibs took a real punt on Tony Mowbray who was an unproven manager and he did a fantastic job.

"So maybe what they might be looking at is the blueprint, whereby there's a younger manager, someone who hasn't had an opportunity but will be able to implement a style of play and coach players, because I think this group of players really needs that."

Would Hibernian be a good move for Scott Brown?

With Fleetwood in the news for all of the wrong reasons off the pitch at the moment, Hibernian is definitely a proposition that Scott Brown would be within his rights to consider.

A graduate of the Hibs academy, Brown made his debut for the Easter Road side in 2002, becoming one of the best players outside of the Old Firm, before making the journey to Celtic Park in 2007.

With 55 caps for the Tartan Army, Brown is massively respected throughout the SPFL, and a move to Hibs could appeal to him if he is to ever move closer to taking the Celtic job in the future - though he has a long way to go yet before he is considered for the Hoops job, given Brendan Rodgers is only four games into his second spell in the east end of Glasgow.

He'd already be fighting a losing battle, though - Hibs are bottom of the table with no points from three games, and all but out of Europe with Aston Villa thrashing them 5-0 in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier.