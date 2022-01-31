Fleetwood and Northampton join Luton in race for Newcastle deal

Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town have joined Luton Town in the race for Newcastle United 19-year-old Elliot Anderson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The attacking midfielder is understood to be one of the North East club’s most promising prospects and earlier this month it was reported that a loan deal was in place between the Magpies and Luton with a move expected soon.

Nothing concrete has materialised and it seems the Hatters now face fresh competition for the teenager.

That’s according to Nixon, who has reported that both Fleetwood and Northampton are also taking a keen interest in him.

It is thought which club he joins may hinge on where he’ll be able to play the most minutes during the second half of the season.

The Scottish youngster is a product of the Newcastle academy but though he was handed his senior debut last season, he has made just two senior appearances for the club in total.

Anderson has been in excellent form for the U23s, however, scoring five times in seven Premier League 2 appearances this term.

The Verdict

When it was initially reported, it appeared as though Luton were set to land the 19-year-old but the ongoing delays and fresh competition have put the move in doubt.

Anderson looks like a really exciting young player and you can certainly see why there is plenty of interest in him from EFL clubs.

Kenilworth Road has proven a fantastic loan destination for Premier League players in recent years – as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s development shows – but sending him to League One or League Two may be more appealing if Fleetwood and Northampton can offer more regular minutes.

That could be the difference-maker but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on as the clock ticks down.