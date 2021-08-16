Fleck starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face WBA

Sheffield United will be looking to kick start their stuttering campaign with a victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday as they travel to the Hawthorns.

The Blades have failed to score in each of their opening two league games and have only tasted success this season in the Carabao Cup after Rhian Brewster scored the only goal of the game against League Two Carlisle United.

Slavisa Jokanovic is still looking to get his new side playing the way he wants them too and will be aware that the process will take time as he gets to grips with the reigns at Bramall Lane.

A game against West Brom presents another stern test for the Blades and they will have to be at their absolute best to stand any chance of getting a result at the Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

Here, we take a look at the predicted Sheffield United XI to face the Baggies later on this week.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will keep his place between the sticks despite strongly being linked with a move to Arsenal in more recent times and will be hoping to register yet another clean sheet.

It also appears likely that Jokanovic will stick with the same back four which drew to Swansea City, with Jack Robinson and George Baldock providing good width alongside the centre back pairing of John Egan and Chris Basham.

With the Sheffield United boss reverting back to a 4-3-3 system, it appears likely that John Fleck will come into the midfield alongside Oliver Norwood and Sander Berge.

Meanwhile David McGoldrick will be expected to lead the attack through the middle, with the duo of Brewster and Oliver Burke supporting from slightly wider berths in the final third.

Getting a result at the Hawthorns will be a tough ask for the Blades but they certainly have more than enough quality within the side to give Valerien Ismael and his players a lot to think about.