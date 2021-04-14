‘Flatters to deceive’, ‘Just not good enough’ – These Portsmouth fans criticise senior player following performance v Crewe

Life under Danny Cowley at Portsmouth was pretty sweet until the most recent weekend, with the ex-Huddersfield Town boss getting off to a fine start as Pompey boss.

Since taking over from Kenny Jackett at Fratton Park, Cowley had won four games on the spin to make Pompey’s play-off credentials look strong.

But they were brought back down to earth on Saturday with a bang, with the in-form Burton Albion making the long trip down to the south coast and taking all three points after a 2-1 win.

The side knew they had to get back to winning ways last night against Crewe Alexandra in order to steal a march on the chasing pack behind them, but they struggled to put chances away against the Railwaymen.

A flashpoint for Pompey to potentially win the game came on 59 minutes, as they were awarded a penalty.

Top scorer John Marquis stepped up to take it, but his effort was tame and it was stopped far too easily by Will Jaaskelainen in the Crewe goal.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Portsmouth midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Pompey fan?

1 of 20 Which country did Papa Bouba Diop represent? Ghana Senegal Nigeria Ivory Coast

This match marked Marquis’ return to the starting line-up following a three-game suspension after a poorly-timed tackle against Shrewsbury weeks ago saw him receive his marching orders, and it wasn’t the comeback he would have wanted.

Despite being Pompey’s leading scorer on 14 goals, some Portsmouth fans have been critical of Marquis this season, and it continued following his wastefulness last night.

All too easy to twist the knife when a player has had a bad game and missed a penalty but for me there are only 4-5 players in this #Pompey squad who I’d class as ‘Championship quality’ and unfortunately I don’t think Marquis is one of them — Niall McCaughan (@niallpfc) April 14, 2021

Marquis confidence is still shot then #pompey — pompey josh (@PompeyJosh) April 13, 2021

2 million for Marquis……………..let that sink in. #pompey — Carem (@Cord196) April 13, 2021

Marquis should have 2 to his name by now , this is why he needs to go in summer , nice lad just not good enough #Pompey — Gav (@GavH_) April 13, 2021

The excuse for Marquis was always that he wasn't played in the best system for him. That was true, but with passing gamer he is still just as awful. As your No.1 striker, you have to score when games are tight with those chances. Hope he goes in summer. #Pompey — Harfynn Teuport (Rok TV) (@harfynn) April 13, 2021

John Marquis is not good enough to play for Pompey. — Jack Lowes (@jack_lowes) April 13, 2021

Useless…massively overrated. — Richie B (@1richiebarnes) April 13, 2021

Marquis is a really poor striker. — Paul Brown 1461 (@PaulBro94891384) April 13, 2021