Portsmouth

‘Flatters to deceive’, ‘Just not good enough’ – These Portsmouth fans criticise senior player following performance v Crewe

Published

4 mins ago

on

Life under Danny Cowley at Portsmouth was pretty sweet until the most recent weekend, with the ex-Huddersfield Town boss getting off to a fine start as Pompey boss.

Since taking over from Kenny Jackett at Fratton Park, Cowley had won four games on the spin to  make Pompey’s play-off credentials look strong.

But they were brought back down to earth on Saturday with a bang, with the in-form Burton Albion making the long trip down to the south coast and taking all three points after a 2-1 win.

The side knew they had to get back to winning ways last night against Crewe Alexandra in order to steal a march on the chasing pack behind them, but they struggled to put chances away against the Railwaymen.

A flashpoint for Pompey to potentially win the game came on 59 minutes, as they were awarded a penalty.

Top scorer John Marquis stepped up to take it, but his effort was tame and it was stopped far too easily by Will Jaaskelainen in the Crewe goal.

This match marked Marquis’ return to the starting line-up following a three-game suspension after a poorly-timed tackle against Shrewsbury weeks ago saw him receive his marching orders, and it wasn’t the comeback he would have wanted.

Despite being Pompey’s leading scorer on 14 goals, some Portsmouth fans have been critical of Marquis this season, and it continued following his wastefulness last night.


