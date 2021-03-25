‘Flattered to deceive’ – Marcus Maddison’s start to life with Bolton Wanderers: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping they can win promotion back into League One this term under the management of Ian Evatt.

The Trotters are currently sat fifth in the League Two table, and are just five points adrift of league-leaders Cheltenham Town heading into their final ten matches of this year’s campaign.

One player that will be eager to make a good impression and play his part in their push fora return to the third-tier is Marcus Maddison.

The winger signed for Bolton on loan from Charlton Athletic earlier this year, and has gone on to make seven appearances in all competitions so far in his spell with Evatt’s side, although he is yet to score or assist for the club.

Football League World’s Bolton Wanderers supporter Danny Bromilow issued his thoughts on Maddison’s start to life with the Trotters, and felt as though they haven’t quite seen the best of the midfielder just yet.

“So far, he has flattered to deceive. My hope is that, having not played much football in the past six months, he’s just sharpening up. Maddison has certainly not been helped by his away appearances coming on pitches resembling Monday morning at Glastonbury, but we would like to be seeing a slightly higher level of output by now.

“Two things have pleased me though; one being that, whenever he receives the ball, he always tries to do something positive, and it is only a matter of time before that pays off.

“The second is that, allowing for him still gaining full match fitness, Maddison works hard off the ball and seems to be buying into the team ethic, which was definitely a concern when he arrived. I think wages may prove a stumbling block to a permanent move, but I’m happy to just enjoy him whilst we have him.”

Maddison and his Bolton Wanderers team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they host promotion-chasing rivals Forest Green Rovers, in what is likely to be a potentially tricky test for Ian Evatt’s side.