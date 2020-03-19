Fixture development emerges that could impact Leeds United and West Brom’s respective promotions

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion could both be set to seal their respective promotions to the Premier League behind closed doors, with the Premier League and EFL hierarchy’s determined to see the season played to a conclusion, according to the Football Insider.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sitting on top of the Championship table with a seven point gap to third placed Fulham, while West Brom are a point further back in second place, but both sides have had to wait nervously while the football authorities look for a solution following the suspension of the EFL season.

Therefore both clubs will be hoping that the season can be played to a conclusion so that they can on to wrap up their promotion bids, with the ramifications of not completing the campaign and missing out on a return to the Premier League potentially huge finically for both Leeds and West Brom.

It is thought that the Premier League and EFL will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the options available to ensure the season finishes, with the possibility that matches be played behind closed doors an option that is being considered as one which would at least complete the campaign.

The verdict

This is potentially a huge update for both Leeds and West Brom, who will both have been reflecting on the potential for their promotion bids to be halted by events completely outside of their control, which would lead to host of ramifications for both clubs and the football authorities.

You feel that the season must be completed with so much riding on the outcomes at both ends of the Championship table, and a resolution to potentially play all remaining fixtures behind closed doors could offer a route to doing just that for Leeds and West Brom.

Therefore, although Leeds and West Brom fans will be feeling a little annoyed that they might not be able to watch their clubs seal promotion inside the stadium, they can at least take some comfort from the fact that their sides could still secure a return to the Premier League.

It is of course not ideal that supporters would have to miss out on seeing their sides win promotion, but these are unprecedented times and the clubs will probably be able to reach some form of agreement for them to show their matches online.