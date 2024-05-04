Millwall have managed to secure their survival, which is a big boost considering how much they struggled during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Lions had previously been competing at the top end of the division under Gary Rowett, but he departed the club last year, giving the club the opportunity to make a fresh start.

Unfortunately, Joe Edwards oversaw the club's slide down the Championship table, and Neil Harris had to come in to rescue them.

There's certainly work to be done during the summer if they want to be competitive - and we have selected five signings who could be good additions at The Den.

Neil Etheridge

Etheridge's contract at Birmingham City expires at the end of the season and with this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become available on a free transfer in the coming months.

He isn't on the lowest wage, reportedly £23,000-per-week, but the experienced goalkeeper probably accepts that he won't be on the salary that he is currently on at St Andrew's.

Related Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday set for Tottenham transfer battle The midfielder is currently impressing on loan in League Two

Etheridge already knows Matija Sarkic from their time together at Birmingham - and the former has the ability and experience to put the latter all the way for a starting spot in the English capital.

Having someone of Etheridge's calibre as a replacement for Bartosz Bialkowski would be ideal - and the fact Blues' keeper is available on a free transfer is a real bonus.

James Hill (loan)

Hill spent the first half of the campaign at Blackburn Rovers - and he proved to be a real asset at Ewood Park.

Unfortunately for Rovers, he was recalled by AFC Bournemouth during the winter, but hasn't made a huge number of appearances since his return to the south coast, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he is sent back out on loan.

With his contract not expiring until the summer of 2026, Bournemouth don't need to extend his contract before sending him out on another loan spell, so the Lions could potentially find it easy to secure his signature if they don't face too much competition for him.

With Japhet Tanganga set to return to Spurs, it would make sense for Hill to come in as his replacement, having performed admirably at Blackburn.

And Hill will have plenty of motivation to impress as he looks to secure a starting spot in the top flight in the future, making him a potentially excellent addition at The Den.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (loan)

Rak-Sakyi has been out for a decent chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury - and that is a shame because he would have wanted to thrive at Crystal Palace this term and show what he can do.

He enjoyed a brilliant 2022/23 campaign at Charlton Athletic, registering plenty of goals and assists and doing enough to prove why he should be playing in a higher division than League One.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2023/24 campaign at Charlton Athletic Appearances (all competitions) 49 Goals 15 Assists 9

Plenty of clubs would have offered him the chance to play in the Championship last summer, with Ipswich Town thought to have been interested last May, but his stock is likely to be lower following his lack of appearances this term.

That could give the Lions the opportunity to swoop in for him - and with manager Harris seemingly keen to address his wing department this summer - the young winger could be a great temporary fit at The Den.

Rak-Sakyi wouldn't have to relocate either if he made the move to the Lions - and that should help him to settle in quickly under Harris.

Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez is out of contract at Burnley this summer and although he has been a regular part of the Clarets' matchday squad this season, he hasn't always started.

With the striker turning 35 in July, Vincent Kompany's side may be keener to look towards the future, with the Lions' loanee Michael Obafemi a potential replacement for the experienced forward.

Rodriguez was a real threat in the second tier when fit last season and could be an excellent addition on a one-year contract.

Having the stature and the experience to guide the Lions to a higher league finish last term - and with Harris also wanting to address the forward department - bringing him in seems like a no-brainer if they can beat Stoke City to his signature.

They may not be able to sell him on for much in the future, but his on-field contributions should help to guide the Lions to the right end of the division next term.

Daniel Jebbison

Jebbison is perhaps the least expected name on this list, but his contract at Sheffield United runs out at the end of the season and this could present a real opportunity for the Lions.

They have loosened their purse strings before to sign the likes of Zian Flemming and George Honeyman, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they would be prepared to invest in a compensation fee for 20-year-old Jebbison, who is a very promising figure despite failing to enjoy a successful 2023/24 campaign.

According to Alan Nixon's report on Sunday, Ipswich Town are also keen on the player, but Harris' side should also throw their hat into the ring with Obafemi returning to Turf Moor and the Lions wanting more striker options.

If they do manage to get a deal over the line for him, they could make a big profit on him in the future.

And the player could potentially be open to this move, knowing he could potentially get more game time at The Den than he might at Bramall Lane, with the Blades potentially reluctant to put too much faith in him next term in their likely quest for promotion.