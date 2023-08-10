Southampton have turned their noses up at £7 million Will Smallbone bid by newly promoted side.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield United have failed in their pursuit of Smallbone, falling short of the Saints’ valuation.

The Ireland international rose through the ranks at Saint Mary’s and signed his first professional contract in 2017.

A loan move at Stoke City last season saw him get much-needed game time. He netted thrice and managed five assists throughout his season in the Potteries.

Smallbone has always stressed his desire to play for Russel Martin’s side, however, a lucrative Premier League deal could tempt him away from the south coast.

Who should Southampton bring in to replace Will Smallbone?

Despite Southampton’s talented pool of players, the loss of a high potential young player can do significant damage.

Here, we look at five potential incomings that Russel Martin should look at if Smallbone were to leave.

5 Ben Whiteman

Ben Whiteman is the epitome of consistency, and a key player for Preston North End. The midfielder has been a mainstay at Deepdale since his 2021 arrival.

At 27, he looks to be reaching the peak of his powers. He possess the ability to carry the ball effectively, and is a very strong defensive asset.

His current contract situation is an intriguing one as it expires this summer, so if Preston were to cash in on one of their most prized assets, then now would most likely be the time.

4 Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton is one of the hottest young prospects in the EFL currently. The Blackburn Rovers starlet was slowly integrated into the first team last season, playing over a thousand Championship minutes.

Wharton and Smallbone are incredibly different players stylistically. The latter enjoys having the ball at his feet, whereas the former, whilst still a very good ball player, usually operates in a more defensive role.

Perhaps a left-field suggestion, but there is no doubt that he would have the potential to thrive under Martin.

3 Josh Laurent

The next entry into this list is Smallbone’s former teammate Josh Laurent, an energetic midfielder that specialises in transitioning the ball.

The midfielder does not meet the young profile of his potential predecessor, but certainly possesses the attributes to make up for it.

He joined Stoke last summer from Reading and impressed the Potters’ faithful last term. As a result, he was given the captaincy ahead of the 23/24 campaign.

Laurent registered an assist in City’s opener against Rotherham United last weekend, floating a beautiful ball into Ki-Jana Hoever.

His tireless running and commendable technique would make him a welcome addition at Saint Mary’s.

2 Flynn Downes

Flynn Downes looks to be one of the more likely to move to the south coast, with Football Insider reporting that Southampton are battling Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace for his signature.

The gifted midfielder penned a five-year deal with West Ham United just last summer after impressing at Swansea City the season prior.

The 24-year-old has struggled to break into the first team in East London, playing the majority of matches in cup competitions.

Should Downes complete the move, he would thrive in Southampton’s new ball playing system.

1 Gustavo Hamer

Gustavo Hamer is a wanted man, and the pick of the bunch in this list. The Dutchman has attracted interest from a number of Premier League and Championship sides.

Football Insider have reported that Sheffield United alongside Leeds United are the two main contenders for his signature, however, Coventry City are holding out for a deal worth £14 million.

Southampton should also be throwing their hat into the ring, upon the potential departure of Smallbone.

Hamer proved to be one of the division’s elite last term, netting nine, assisting ten and consistently dominating matches.

The 26-year-old’s impressive campaign helped to propel Mark Robins’ team into the playoffs, where they were cruelly dispatched on penalties at Wembley.

The midfielder was at the epicentre of City’s success and would be a very shrewd acquisition for Southampton.