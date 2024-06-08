Highlights Loan deals are crucial for young Reading players like Boyce-Clarke and Wareham waiting for first-team action.

Selling off players like Bouzanis could be difficult, but loan exits might benefit the club in the long run.

With the club in limbo due to the takeover, sending promising players like Clarke and Borgnis on loan would be wise.

Reading will need to retain most of their players until a takeover goes through.

There are a number of first-teamers that the Royals could benefit from offloading in the coming months to make way for others, but there's little chance that the club will be signing anyone before a sale materialises.

Signings are needed with last season's loanees returning to their parent clubs and four players being released, with Matty Carson, Clinton Mola, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Sam Hutchinson all being let go when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Unfortunately, the club have been unable to send some of their young players out on loan in recent years because they have been needed for depth, but many of their current youngsters could benefit from being sent to a different club temporarily.

We have selected five players who should be loaned out this summer if or when a takeover happens.

Coniah Boyce-Clarke

Coniah Boyce-Clarke will be disappointed that he hasn't been able to assert himself as an important first-teamer at the Select Car Leasing Stadium yet.

Previously being linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, he is clearly a promising shot-stopper and the Jamaica international may not be short of interest during the summer.

Joel Pereira and David Button remain in Berkshire, with the former staying for another year after having a contract extension option triggered, so Boyce-Clarke may not get much game time unless he goes elsewhere next season.

Dean Bouzanis

Ideally, the Royals would sell Dean Bouzanis for a fee this summer.

However, it would be difficult to see any club forking out a fee to lure him away from Berkshire and even though a free transfer could be sanctioned, a loan exit could suit the club too.

The Australian still has one year left on his contract and it would be difficult to see him being part of Ruben Selles' plans, so if a club can take him for the final year of his contract and pay a chunk of his wages, that may be a good outcome for the Royals.

John Clarke

After spending so long out with a serious injury, John Clarke has come back and impressed in the U23 team.

Managing to get himself on the scoresheet a decent number of times during the latter stages of the 2023/24 season, the left-back could be a real asset in Berkshire.

However, it's unclear what his best position is at this stage. He can play at left-back, but he played as a centre-back during the 2022/23 campaign under Paul Ince, and in recent months, he has operated as a winger at times.

A short-term loan deal could help him to win regular first-team football in a set position before the Royals potentially recall him during the January window.

John Ryan, Jeriel Dorsett, and one or two new signings could be the club's options at left-back next term, so Clarke could benefit from playing elsewhere for now.

Jacob Borgnis

Jacob Borgnis is a player who could potentially make the step up to the first team next season.

However, with Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage, and Michael Craig ahead of him in the pecking order, he may find it tough to break into the senior squad in the next year, even though he has shone under Noel Hunt (pictured above).

Jack Senga may also be a midfield option if he signs a new contract. And considering how good Senga looked against Sunderland's U21 team last month, he could find himself ahead of Borgnis in the pecking order very shortly.

Borgnis, who is yet to make his first-team debut, could benefit from spending time with another club before returning to compete for a place in the senior squad at the SCL Stadium.

Jayden Wareham

Jayden Wareham was fairly impressive for the U23 team last season and Hunt may be keen to keep hold of him because of this.

Jayden Wareham's 2023/24 statistics (Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals League One (senior team) 7 0 EFL Trophy (senior team) 4 0 Premier League 2 (U23 team) 13 8 PL2 play-offs (U23 team) 3 2

But Hunt will also appreciate that the ex-Chelsea striker may need to spend time out on loan to prepare him for an important role in the first team next term.

Wareham has already played for the senior team and nearly scored against Blackpool during the latter stage of April, but he could benefit from a loan switch to League Two to fully prepare him for life as a full-time first-teamer in Berkshire.

He won't be able to be loaned out until a new striker or two are signed though.