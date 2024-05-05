Highlights Cleverley aims to make impact at Watford to secure job in high turnover managerial rate environment.

Tom Cleverley will be keen to put his stamp on Watford's first team after being appointed permanent boss.

The former Manchester United midfielder knows better than anyone else that the managerial turnover rate at Vicarage Road is very high - and this is why he will need to make a positive impact next term to give himself the best chance of retaining his job.

This is his first senior managerial role and with this in mind, he may be keen to add some experienced players to the dressing room to help him.

He could also be keen to use his contacts at other clubs to try and get some deals over the line.

Ahead of the upcoming window, we take a look at five players the Hornets could realistically sign.

Marek Rodak

Rodak's situation at Craven Cottage is a complicated one, because Fulham have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

However, with the player failing to win much game time this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cottagers opt against extending his deal and search for an alternative instead. They may do that for the player's sake, as well as their own.

Daniel Bachmann and Ben Hamer are available as existing options at Vicarage Road, but it remains to be seen whether the latter will remain at the club beyond the summer.

As well as this, Rodak has Championship promotion-winning experience and could be a valuable player because of this, with many Hornets fans believing they need an upgrade in the goalkeeper department.

Harrison Burrows

Peterborough United left-back Burrows is an exceptional player and like Rodak, his contract comes to an end this summer, with his club having the option to extend his deal by a further year.

This is a lifeline for Posh, who won't want to lose the player for free.

If they stay in League One, vultures could circle for the young left-sided player, who has registered more than 25 goal contributions (goals and assists combined) during the 2023/24 campaign.

Harrison Burrows' 2023/24 campaign at Peterborough United [All competitions - excluding play-offs] Appearances 56 Goals 12 Assists 16

If Cleverley is keen to play with wing-backs, Burrows could be an excellent option to have on the left-hand side and it's likely that he would be an upgrade on Jamal Lewis, certainly in the final third anyway.

The Hornets will be keen to have as much firepower in their squad as possible - and Burrows could provide that from out wide - in the potential absence of wingers.

Cody Drameh

Drameh has plenty of EFL experience under his belt and with his contract at Leeds United coming to an end in 2025, the Whites may feel as though this is the time to sell him.

Luke Ayling may be set to depart and Connor Roberts is set to return to Burnley, but Drameh doesn't look as though he has a future at Elland Road.

This could allow the Hornets to swoop on - and they could definitely benefit from bringing in this attack-minded full-back to boost their threat in the final third and improve their depth in the right-back area.

Ryan Andrews and Jeremy Ngakia may be able to operate in this role, but the latter has struggled with injuries and the former could potentially attract interest this summer.

Recruiting Drameh, who could be sold on for a decent amount in the future, would be a wise decision if they have the funds to recruit him.

Jay Stansfield (loan)

Stansfield has spent the season on loan at Birmingham City.

Not everything has gone the young forward's way at St Andrew's, but he took to the second tier like a duck to water and he could be a very good player to have at this level next season, having had the experience of playing in the second tier now.

The striker could have the opportunity to stay a little closer to home by making the move to Vicarage Road for the season - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fulham sanction another loan move if he isn't going to win a huge amount of game time at Craven Cottage next season.

The Hornets are in need of more strikers, especially with loanee Emmanuel Dennis set to depart, so negotiating a deal for Stansfield seems like a sensible option.

The Cottagers' forward is only likely to get better too and if the Hornets can secure a loan deal, it shouldn't cost them too much to have the 21-year-old for the 2024/25 campaign.

Aaron Connolly

Irishman Connolly didn't do brilliantly at Middlesbrough in the past, but has shown his quality at Hull City.

Proving to be a real threat in transition and a goalscoring asset when in top form, the Hornets should be looking to weigh up a move for the striker, who sees his deal at the MKM Stadium expire at the end of the season.

It could be argued that it was a strange decision from the Tigers to only tie the player down to a one-year deal - and it could come back to bite if they lose him against their will.

Not winning much game time recently, Connolly may decide that he's better off moving away from East Yorkshire and at 24, he could be an excellent signing on a free transfer.

If he's given the chance by the Hornets to settle down somewhere for the long term, he could become an even better player.