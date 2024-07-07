Burnley are in a good position to push for promotion already, even without recruiting any additions.

However, there are a couple of positions that may need to be addressed before the summer transfer window closes, with some areas lacking options.

Further departures also need to be considered, because that could chip away at the depth that the Clarets currently have.

Looking at their current squad, we take a look at five shrewd signings they could make from other EFL clubs.

Harrison Burrows

With Charlie Taylor set to join Southampton, recruiting a left-back or two could be very important and Peterborough United's Harrison Burrows could be a shrewd addition.

There's clearly a big step up for Burrows to make if he moves from the Weston Homes Stadium to Turf Moor, but he showed real quality last season and is young enough to become a much better player in the future.

The Clarets need someone who can contribute in the final third like Ian Maatsen did during the promotion-winning 2022/23 season - and Burrows could be a real threat in the final third.

Harrison Burrows' 2023/24 campaign at Peterborough United (All competitions) Appearances 58 Goals 12 Assists 18

It may have been his handball that led to Posh being knocked out of the play-offs last term, but he scored twice in the EFL Trophy and can produce during big moments.

Kenneth Paal

Paal has endured ups and downs with his Queens Park Rangers team, but now he has EFL experience under his belt, he could be a good asset to have at Turf Moor.

Left-back options in Lancashire are sparse, so recruiting Paal from a league rival could provide real competition for a starting spot on that side.

Scoring four league goals last term, he can get forward well and be an attacking asset like Burrows is, so he should be in the Clarets' thoughts.

They may face competition from Watford if they enter this race though.

Adam Phillips

Barnsley star Phillips was a real asset going forward for the Tykes last term and could be a good addition to have in the middle of the park next term.

With Jack Cork being released and Samuel Bastien's future uncertain, recruiting another central midfielder wouldn't be a bad idea.

Phillips may not demand to start every week considering he would need to make the big step up from Oakwell - and that's ideal for the Clarets considering he would face a competition for a starting spot.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a great impact off the bench if he joins.

John McAtee

McAtee played alongside Phillips at Oakwell last term, but was only on loan there, with the former now back at Luton Town.

Considering the Clarets and the Hatters could be promotion rivals next term, McAtee is unlikely to go for cheap.

However, the Lancashire club may need an attacking midfielder or two, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson leaving and Scott Twine set to be sold this summer.

Keeping Twine would probably be a good idea, but if they don't, targeting McAtee wouldn't be a bad idea.

He may have spent part of his career as a striker, but he can also operate in an advanced midfield role.

Josh Sargent

Norwich City's Sargent may have had an ankle injury that kept him out for a chunk of last season, but that didn't derail his 2023/24 campaign.

Scoring 16 goals in 26 league appearances, he was lethal in front of goal and with Wout Weghorst and Michael Obafemi's futures at Turf Moor uncertain at this point, recruiting Sargent wouldn't be a bad idea.

However, this move may only happen if they can generate a decent amount of money from player sales this summer.

The possible sale of Weghorst in the next couple of months could help them to fund a potential move for the United States international.