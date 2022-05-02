Five Championship clubs set sights on Bristol City man as contract update emerges

As things stand, Bristol City have no intention of activating their 12-month extension option on Callum O’Dowda’s contract, as per a report from Bristol Live.

The 27-year-old, who has recently been sidelined because of a knee injury, sees his contract expire in the summer, with the Robins possessing the option of extending the deal for a year.

Featuring 176 times for the Championship outfit since his 2016 move from Oxford United, O’Dowda has proven to be an integral figure in past seasons, however, this latest update suggests that his immediate future may lie elsewhere.

It is believed that financial considerations have played the biggest part in the club’s thinking thus far, however, there does remain a chance that the winger could be offered reduced terms at Ashton Gate.

Quiz: Which club did Bristol City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gary Owers Sunderland Newcastle United Notts County Bristol Rovers

The report also states that five Championship clubs are monitoring O’Dowda’s situation in the south-west.

The verdict

It remains to be seen in what direction the Robins are heading in as the summer approaches, and given the amount of time that O’Dowda has missed in recent weeks, it is no surprise that the club are pondering over his immediate future.

Possessing lots of ability in the final third of the pitch, O’Dowda is certainly someone who could add real value to several current Championship clubs.

However, his injury record over the past couple of seasons makes a move for him a slight risk.

It will be interesting to see how this case plays out, and which clubs are currently monitoring his situation going into the summer, with it being no surprise if this situation has a few twists and turns along the way.