Five celebrities that are supposedly West Brom supporters

It’s fair to say that this has been a frustrating season for West Brom so far.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, the Baggies have seen a push for promotion back to the top-flight rapidly fall away in recent months.

The club now sit 13th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-offs, something that will be rather underwhelming for their supporters.

Among those fans who will have been left rather disappointed by what they have seen over recent months, are a number of famous faces.

Like many clubs, West Brom enjoy their fair share of support from a variety of well known individuals, and we’ve taken a look at five celebrity fans of the club, right here.

Adrian Chiles

Broadcaster Chiles, known for a anchoring a variety of TV and Radio shows, is one well known fan of the Baggies.

The former One Show host has been a regular at West Brom matches for many years, and has both hosted a documentary, and written a book on the history of the club, proving the level of interest he has in his local team.

Frank Skinner

Another name from the media who is well known for his support of West Brom, is the comedian and actor, Frank Skinner.

The Three Lions singer can also regularly seen attending Baggies games, and often discussed the club on the Fantasy Football League show he hosted with David Baddiel, which often featured appearances from legendary West Brom forward Jeff Astle.

Lenny Henry

Continuing with the comedy theme, Lenny Henry is another from the world of entertainment who is a supporter of West Brom.

Born in the Midlands, Henry, known for a variety of acting roles, comedic performances, and as one of the founders of comic relief, has been a Baggies fan throughout his life, and has previously spoken about his experiences as a supporter of the club on BBC Radio 4.

Joe Lycett

The entertainment theme is a strong one among famous West Brom fans, with comedian Joe Lycett another fan of the club.

Lycett was another born in the Midlands, and made his feelings about the Baggies known in an expletive laden Twitter rant after the Baggies 3-2 defeat to local rivals Birmingham back in 2019.

Eric Clapton

An icon of the music world, Eric Clapton is not one who has been reluctant to show his support for West Brom in the past.

Widely considered one of the greatest guitarists ever, Clapton wore a West Brom on the cover of his album “Backless”, and was the sponsor of the Baggies’ UEFA Cup clash with Galatasaray back in 1978.