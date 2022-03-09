Five celebrities that are supposedly Blackburn Rovers supporters

Despite some recent frustrations, Blackburn Rovers are still enjoying an impressive season in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit fourth in the second-tier standings, which will have many fans dreaming of a return to the Premier League.

Among those supporters who may be eyeing promotion back to the top-flight for Rovers, are a number of famous faces.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at five celebrities have are supposedly fans of Blackburn Rovers, right here.

Carl Fogarty

A legend of another sport who is also a follower of Blackburn, Fogarty is best known as a motorcycling great.

Between 1988 and 2000, Fogarty won 59 Superbike World Championship races and four World titles to secure his status as an icon from the sport, and after retirement, would go on to I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, in 2014.

Born in Blackburn, Fogarty is a fan of his local club, and put that connection to good use when answering a question about Rovers on a previous edition of A Question of Sport.

Matt Smith

An actor known for his roles in the like of Doctor Who and The Crown on TV, things could have worked out rather different.

As a youngster, Smith played at youth level for the likes of Northampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester, before a back injury prevented him from turning professional, which will have helped move him in the direction of acting.

Even so, Smith remains a big Rovers fans, and has often been seen speaking about the fortunes of his boyhood club in the press, highlighting his strong interest in the club.

Lee Mack

Another figure from the workd of entertainment who is known for being a Blackburn fan, is comedian Lee Mack.

Known for his appearances on panel shows such as Would I Lie To You?, and in the sitcom Not Going Out, Mack is undeniably one of the more recognisable faces in British comedy.

Having been born in Southport, Mack is a fan of another North West team in the form of Rovers, and has admitted to supporting the club during a number of his TV appearances.

Tim Farron

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron is another high profile name who has spoken out about his support for the club.

Farron, who is still an MP Westmorland and Lonsdale, regularly attends games at Ewood Park, and can often be found posting his thought on the club’s matches via his Twitter page.

Jack Straw

Another political figure who is known as a supporter of Blackburn Rovers, is Labour’s Jack Straw.

Straw who held the posts of Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary during Tony Blair’s time as Prime Minister, was MP for Blackburn between 1979 and 2015, so it is no surprise he has a strong connection with the club.

Indeed, back in 1998, Straw was even made an honorary vice president of Blackburn Rovers, by their legendary then-owner, Jack Walker.