‘Fits the profile perfectly’ – Many Lincoln City fans react as they secure transfer agreement

Lincoln City have confirmed the signing of former Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun.

The 25-year-old, who has joined on what The Imps have stated is a long-term contract, was made a free agent in June following his release at Bristol City.

Despite his age, Adelakun has over 200 appearances to his name, with the vast majority of them coming in League One.

The winger spent three years at Ashton Gate before his departure in June but spent the first half of the season with Hull City. In 11 starts for The Tigers, Adelakun netted three times and provided a further assist.

Adelakun was recalled back to Dean Holden’s squad in early January but only proceeded to make two league appearances in what remained of the season.

Progressing through the academies at Crystal Palace and West Ham, the winger joined Scunthorpe United in 2012. He made his debut in late December, becoming the youngest player in The Iron’s history to feature at first-team level.

After six years with the club, Adelakun joined Bristol City on a three-year deal. He ended his spell with The Robins with just seven appearances to his name.

Here, we take a look at how some Lincoln fans have reacted to the signing of Adelakun…

Oooo interesting……fits the profile perfectly. Had his injuries but clearly a talent. Get him back to his Scunny form 🤞 https://t.co/1mP9j4VRHI — James O'Rourke (@JamesOR1) July 26, 2021

Welcome to the #Imps @hakeeb_adelakun , hopefully you can help us go one better for promotion this season.. #ImpsAsOne.. https://t.co/netBJgEd2S — Luke Kempson (@kempson_luke) July 26, 2021

Quality — Andy Sears (@AndySears77) July 26, 2021

What a player — James Wright (@jammasufc40) July 26, 2021

Mad mad signing — Haydn Wilcox-Hall🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mymatehaydn) July 26, 2021

Wicked signing this is, we mighty Imps have extreme talent on our hands who will tear league one a part this season. Welcome to the mighty Imps Hakeeb Adelakun . — cornell (@cornelltheking) July 26, 2021

Now that’s a great signing. Cmon. Welcome Hakeeb. UTI 🔴⚪️ — Sam Comins (@SamComins1) July 26, 2021