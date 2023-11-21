Highlights Sunderland is looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming January transfer window despite their strong position in the Championship.

Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku has caught the attention of Sunderland and other Championship clubs with his impressive performances in League One.

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Poku would be a good addition to Sunderland's squad and fits the type of player they have been signing recently.

Sunderland may be sitting pretty once again in the top six of the Championship after 16 matches, but it will not stop the club from wanting to add to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

The market re-opens in just six weeks, and head coach Tony Mowbray has already revealed that work is underway to identify targets ahead of a period of potential strengthening for the Wearsiders.

One player that has seemingly appeared on their radar - as well as a number of other Championship clubs - is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped once in 2021 for the Ghana national team, is currently lighting up League One for Posh, scoring six times and assisting a further six goals already.

Signed from Colchester United in 2021, Poku is playing his part in a dangerous United attack in League One, and according to TEAMtalk, Sunderland are just one of the clubs that have been watching the silky attacker.

Poku, who sits outright at the top of the League One assists table, is also being scouted by Ipswich Town, West Brom, Bristol City, Stoke and Millwall according to the report, so Sunderland would have some competition for his services if they are really keen to make a deal happen.

Would Kwame Poku be a good signing for Sunderland?

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Poku would be a worthwhile addition to the Black Cats squad, and he certainly fits in with the kind of player that they have been adding since the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to the club as an owner.

"Sunderland are also believed to be keen on signing Kwame Poku, potentially as a replacement for Jack Clarke in the January transfer window," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Poku fits the criteria of Sunderland's signing policy, still only 22 with seemingly a bright future ahead of him.

"Ipswich, who are another club looking to gain promotion, are said to be tracking Poku's progress.

"The question mark is, can Poku make the step up to Championship football from League One? And the consensus is they believe he can.

"Whether or not he signs for any of these clubs and he could help them with their promotion push, only time will tell how he adapts to playing in the Championship as opposed to League One, but he would certainly be a good addition to all of the interested clubs.

Can Kwame Poku potentially replace Jack Clarke effectively at Sunderland?

Should Sunderland make a play for Poku and sign him, then it may not be as a replacement for Clarke.

Clarke's game consists of cutting in off the left flank and onto his stronger right foot, but most of Poku's action comes from the opposite flank, where he's cutting in onto his left foot and making things happen.

Poku could have been a Patrick Roberts replacement should he have departed in January, but his new contract suggests that he will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

There's nothing quite like healthy competition though, and with Mowbray lacking out-and-out options on the right-hand side, a pursuit of Poku could be really smart.