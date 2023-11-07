Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ali Al Hamadi fits Sunderland's criteria for signing young players with ability, which makes him a potential solution to their striker problems.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ali Al Hamadi fits the criteria Sunderland looks for when signing new players.

The Black Cats were very busy in the summer transfer window, adding in various positions, but none more so than the forward line.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

The club recruited four new strikers as they tried to replace the goals lost by Ross Stewart. However, they are having to be patient with the new players, and it seems Sunderland may be active in January for another new striker.

What is the latest on Sunderland’s interest in Ali Al Hamadi?

According to Sports Illustrated, Sunderland are weighing up a move for AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al Hamadi.

The report states that the Black Cats have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old's recent performances for the League Two side.

The Iraqi international forward has made an impressive start to this League Two campaign, with Wimbledon aiming to fight for promotion back to League One.

Al Hamadi impressed in the second half of last season for the Dons after joining the club in the January transfer window of this year.

It seems Sunderland aren’t the only interested side, as it has since been reported that fellow Championship side Leeds United are also keen on the forward.

While journalist Darren Witcoop revealed over the weekend that Bristol City, Hull City, Cardiff City and Stoke are also interested in Al Hamadi. He also states that Wimbledon would want £1 million plus, after rejecting bids from Peterborough United and Barnsley in the summer.

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Sunderland’s interest in Ali Al Hamadi?

Here at Football League World, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Sunderland’s interest in the AFC Wimbledon striker and if he is the answer to the club’s search for a striker.

He told FLW: “Sunderland are struggling this season for goals by strikers.

“They recruited four strikers in the summer and as of yet none of those strikers have scored a goal for them.

“It is reported that Sunderland have sent their scouts to run the rule over AFC Wimbledon’s young striker Ali Al Hamadi. The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for the League Two outfit last season.

“This season he has continued to impress without scoring the goals. Whether Al Hamadi will be the solution to Sunderland’s striker problems remains to be seen, but he fits the criteria Sunderland are looking for, which is signing young players, with ability, and he undoubtedly fits the bill.”

Would Ali Al Hamadi be a good signing for Sunderland?

Al Hamadi wasn’t able to crack it at Swansea City when he was younger, but the forward has dropped down a few divisions and got his career going.

The striker has been performing very well in England’s fourth tier, but there is a big difference between that league and the Championship, and that would be a concern.

The Black Cats do like to buy young, unproven players and work them into their own mould. So, Al Hamadi could be next in line, and maybe being loaned back to AFC Wimbledon for the season could help continue his development.

Sunderland signing a player like Al Hamadi might be more of a replacement for Mason Burstow, who will leave at the end of the season after his loan expires.