Sunderland are reportedly closing in on the signing of Benfica starlet Luis Semedo.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Black Cats are in pole position to win the race for the exciting 19-year-old.

Semedo has yet to earn his breakthrough in the Liga Nos champions’ first team squad, but a contract dispute has played a significant role in this development.

The forward is set to leave the Portuguese giants as a free agent in the summer having failed to agree a new deal with the club.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Sunderland’s pursuit of Luis Semedo?

This has opened the door for Sunderland to sign the striker, despite interest from Brighton and a number of Serie A sides.

Carlton Palmer believes that this will be an exciting addition to Tony Mowbray’s squad.

The former midfielder has highlighted the issues that the Wearside outfit have struggled with in the last season with a lack of attacking options.

He has claimed that the youngster fits the profile of player that the club looks to sign and thinks that the opportunity to work with Mowbray will be an attractive prospect for young players such as Semedo.

“Semedo fits the club’s remit, with him only being 19,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s an area that they need to strengthen, playing the majority of the season without centre forwards.

“This will be a great signing for Sunderland, amidst the interest from other clubs in Semedo.

“But all these young players know that, going to Sunderland, they’re working for a great coach and great manager in Tony Mowbray, and they also will have the opportunity to play regular first team football.”

Sunderland narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion last season, falling just short with elimination from the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

A 3-2 aggregate defeat to eventual winners Luton Town consigned the Black Cats to another campaign in the Championship.

Will Luis Semedo be a good signing for Sunderland?

This is an exciting prospective signing for the Black Cats.

The 19-year-old has earned an impressive reputation for his performances at underage level.

Sunderland have become a hotbed for young talent to shine at a senior level and this would be a great opportunity for Semedo.

Working under Mowbray is becoming an increasingly enticing prospect for young talent, which makes it all the stranger that the club considered parting ways with the 59-year-old in recent weeks.